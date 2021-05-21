Commerce Bank Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $252.74 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $129.41 and a one year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.02 and its 200 day moving average is $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.