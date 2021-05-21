Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires 268 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 232,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16,213.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,541,000 after buying an additional 648,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

