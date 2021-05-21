Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,591 shares of company stock worth $9,219,333. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.65. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

