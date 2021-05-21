Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BNL opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.