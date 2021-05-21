Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of RDIV opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

