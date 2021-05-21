ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

VT opened at $101.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

