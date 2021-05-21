ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.