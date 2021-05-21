ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 7,335 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

