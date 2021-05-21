Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,337,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

