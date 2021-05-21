Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 52,744 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.