Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 171,585 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,197.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,292 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

