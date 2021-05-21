Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.74 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

