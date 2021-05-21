Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 142.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,690 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,967,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

