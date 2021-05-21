FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,807 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 125,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. CRV LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,527,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FireEye by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $27,538,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

