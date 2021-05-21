IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.16 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

AOS opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,431,781. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.