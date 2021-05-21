Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.34. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

