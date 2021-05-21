Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $131.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

