Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,989 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $33,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,190. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

