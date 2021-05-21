IFP Advisors Inc Sells 411 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSK opened at $131.18 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

