Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $6.28 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Keep4r has a market cap of $524,069.29 and $29,156.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $6.28 or 0.00015496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 32.6% against the dollar.

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

