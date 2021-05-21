Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $11.10 on Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $11.10 or 0.00027368 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $5,002.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00068728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00426100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00212603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.01021505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00030635 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BMXXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.