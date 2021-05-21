Zacks Investment Research Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. Futu has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.94.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

