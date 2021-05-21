Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $103,015,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.