First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Truist increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.