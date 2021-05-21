Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $266.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.