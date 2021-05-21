Needham & Company LLC Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $73.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.54 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,802,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.