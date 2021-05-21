Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.11.

HBI stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,712.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 791,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 747,476 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,326 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 409,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 475,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

