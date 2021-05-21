Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

