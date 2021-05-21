Titan Medical Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 708.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 49,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 85.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

