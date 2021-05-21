Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

ADI stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.02. Analog Devices has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

