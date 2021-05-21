Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.