Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,740,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

