2,016 Shares in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,562 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $15,807,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $7,227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 601,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aphria by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $15.38 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Pi Financial downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

