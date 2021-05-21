Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $221.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $222.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

