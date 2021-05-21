Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
