Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.