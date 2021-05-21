The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $227.65 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.