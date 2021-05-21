Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

