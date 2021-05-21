Analysts Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 413,021 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 272,294 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCLI opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

