Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $8.72 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $425,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

