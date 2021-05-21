1,034 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI opened at $185.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

