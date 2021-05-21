Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

