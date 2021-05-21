Raymond James Raises Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $17.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.66 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $766.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

