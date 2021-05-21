Alta Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 16,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NetEase by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in NetEase by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

NetEase stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

