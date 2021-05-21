1,185 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

