Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ET. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

ET opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

