Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ET. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
ET opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.54.
In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.