Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

