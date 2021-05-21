Sheila Peters Sells 4,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sheila Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Sheila Peters sold 8,250 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $288,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50.

Shares of GPS opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

