Insider Buying: CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.75 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.71.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.