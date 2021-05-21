Insider Buying: CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.75 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.71.
CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
