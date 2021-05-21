Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last ninety days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

