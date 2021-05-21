Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.73.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.