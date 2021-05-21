Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $152.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 34.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 18.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,420.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

